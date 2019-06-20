RUSSELLVILLE — When Bill Anderson arrived in Nashville as a young songwriter in the late 1950s, he figured he'd spend a few months there and go back home, but a funny thing happened.
People liked his songs and he ended up staying and becoming a top songwriter and artist who has had a string of hits during his decades long career.
Anderson and his band will perform at the Roxy Theater in downtown Russellville on Saturday at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at WGOL Radio, 113 Washington Ave. N.W., or at itickets.com. Advance tickets are $30 and $35.
Songwriting is what gave Anderson his start in the music business.
"I started out as a disc jockey in a little town called Commerce, Georgia, in the late 1950s" Anderson said.
He had a band that played around the area and decided to try his hand at songwriting. One of his songs, "City Lights," became a hit for country artist Ray Price in 1958.
"That opened all the doors in Nashville," he said. "The guy who helped me more than anyone was from your neck of the woods, Buddy Killen."
Killen, who grew up in the Sweetwater area of Florence, worked at Tree publishing in Nashville, a major music publishing house.
Anderson said he never had time to feel the pressure that comes with being a songwriter and artist.
"We were having so much fun we didn't realize there was pressure," Anderson said. "We didn't have time to get nervous about it. Back then we were flying by the seat of our pants."
Today, he said, the music business is a lot bigger, which means room for more people, but the competition is terrific.
Anderson said he came to be known as "Whisperin' Bill Anderson" by accident and through the songs and spoken word recitations recorded by Hank Williams as Luke the Drifter.
"I was very influenced by these songs," Anderson said. "He would sing a little bit and talk. I kind of developed a style along that line, being blessed or cursed with a soft voice."
He said someone accused him of whispering and "Whisperin' Bill Anderson" was born. It also helped separate him from the many other Bill Anderson's of the world.
Anderson said Saturday night's show will feature some of his hits and some of the songs he's written for other artists. He will bring his four-piece band, which features Shoals resident James Freese on bass guitar.
"The show I do works pretty well in these small theaters and performing arts centers, so I do a few of those this month," Anderson said. "I kind of overbooked myself in June, so I'm making up for it in July. I'm not out there like I used to be."
While he never recorded in the Shoals, Anderson said he's written songs with two well-known Shoals artists and songwriters, Walt Aldridge and John Paul White.
"We ended up writing three songs," Anderson said of his sessions with White. "I recorded one and he recorded the other two."
He said the two hit it off right away and White questioned him extensively about the "countrypolitan" era of country music, which was the theme of White's latest release, "The Hurting Kind."
"I Wish I Could Write You A Song," was written by White and Anderson while "You Lost Me" was written by White, Anderson and Jamey Johnson.
Anderson said he introduced White at his first appearance on The Grand Ole Opry.
At 81 years old, Anderson said he will continue to perform live as long as he's enjoying himself and having fun.
Anderson said he asked country music icon Willie Nelson when he was going to retire and Nelson said the only things he does is play music and play golf.
"Which one do you want me to quit," Anderson said. "I feel very fortunate I can still do it and enjoy it."
