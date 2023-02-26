US-NEWS-CORONAVIRUS-UNEMPLOYMENT-FRAUD-GET
Buy Now

Michael Horowitz, chair of the Pandemic Response Accountability Committee testifies during a House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing in the Rayburn House Office Building on Feb. 1 in Washington, DC. The committee held the hearing to discuss COVID Pandemic Federal Spending. [Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images/TNS]

 Anna Moneymaker

WASHINGTON — Just a small percentage of the at least $60 billion in unemployment payments estimated to be lost to fraud during the pandemic has been recovered, and time is running out to prosecute those who committed the crime.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.