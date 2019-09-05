FLORENCE — Students in the 11th grade U.S. History II class excitedly gathered their desks around the “campfire” Wednesday morning as David Williams broke out his acoustic guitar for a singalong.
Williams led the plaid-clad students in favorites like “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door” and “Cosmic Cowboy” before students pleaded for a quick go of “Tupelo Honey.”
A few students adjusted their bandañas, and tipped their cowboy hats as they applauded after each song.
The lively singalong was just one part of “Wild West Day,” an annual tradition in Williams’s class that has become something of a legend at Mars Hill Bible School.
“I think the kids really enjoy it,” he said. “We’ve done it so long, the kids that are coming into class — they’re aware of it, so they look forward to it. Everybody seems to look forward to 'Wild West Day.'
"It’s one of the better-than-average days in U.S. History class,” he added with a laugh.
Williams, who is in his 46th year teaching at Mars Hill, said he started "Wild West Day" about 20 years ago to help bring the material to life during the Western Frontier unit — particularly what life was like on the long cattle drives heading west.
“Today, we’re pretending to be cowboys and cowgirls,” he explained Wednesday. “We’re eating real Dutch oven peach cobbler — good food on the trail was really important for the cowboys — and sort of having a little fun around our campfire and basically just trying to bring some history to life.”
Following the singalong the class headed outside to shoot some stationary disks on the ground with a BB gun.
Williams said he has been cleared by the Florence Police Department, the FBI, the school resource officer and school administration for the activity.
Student Ryan Foster said that was his favorite part of the day.
Still, he acknowledged the activities are more than just a good time. He and his classmates were stepping into the shoes of the pioneers who headed west more than a century ago.
“This is what they did," he said of the class activities. "It kind of gives you an understanding of what they did every day.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.