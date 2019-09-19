MONTGOMERY — A wildfire has burned about 500 acres of land in rural eastern Alabama, and there's a statewide threat of additional blazes.
The Alabama Forestry Commission has spent two days fighting a large wildfire around Alpine in Talladega County.
The fire has already consumed about 500 acres, but the agency says no people or homes are in immediate danger.
About 120 fires have burned more than 1,000 acres of land in the state in the last week. The state has issued a fire danger advisory for all 67 counties because of dry weather conditions.
Nearly half the state is currently abnormally dry, with severe droughts in Shelby County near Birmingham and Dale and Henry counties in southeastern Alabama.
