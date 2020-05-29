FLORENCE — A project to replace the concrete surface of the road over Wilson Dam is underway after being delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.
Tennessee Valley Authority spokesman Scott Fiedler said the project was scheduled to begin in March, but was delayed about two months while TVA and the contractor worked out how the job could be completed safely.
The project began May 18.
Fiedler said the project involves removing the old concrete surface and replacing it with a new, reinforced surface. It will also involve repairing any cracks in the concrete "parapets," or walls beside the two-lane roadway, and the adjacent sidewalk.
He said the parapets and sidewalk will also be pressure washed.
TVA Bridge Program Director Ben Byard said the project originally included cosmetic work to the spillway arches on the downstream side of the dam, but after bids came in too high, the scope was reduced to removing and restoring the old concrete roadway.
He said the roadway dates back to the 1950s.
Byard explained last year that water seeping into the roadway caused some of the damage to the arch faces over time. Adding a new roadway will prevent water from causing further damage to the arch faces, he said.
He said the road damage is not a safety hazard to the 95-year-old dam itself, but could have become a future structural issue if it had not been addressed.
Fiedler said TVA is looking at a November completion date.
The delay, Fiedler said, allowed TVA to work with the contractor, Fisher Contracting Co. of Franklin, Kentucky, on ensuring employee safety on the job.
He said they relied on the Alabama Department of Public Health and Centers for Disease Control for guidance.
"To err on the side of caution, we delayed the project two months," Fiedler said.
Fiedler said TVA worked with local emergency services providers to determine how they would respond in the event a worker is injured during the project.
Lauderdale County Emergency Management Agency Director George Grabryan said he would work with Colbert EMA like they typically do with emergencies on the Tennessee River.
Colbert County EMA Director Michael Smith said Colbert EMS normally responds to issues on the powerhouse side, while Lauderdale takes over about midway to the lock side of the dam.
"We work pretty much together," Grabryan said. "At the end of the day, if we get a call out there, I have every confidence we'll get them the appropriate help."
