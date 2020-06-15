MUSCLE SHOALS — A project to expand the size of the Wilson Dam Road retention pond is about to be sent out for bids, City Engineer Brad Williams said.
The city owns about 1 1/2 acres adjacent to the existing pond. The project involves excavating about half of that site to a depth of 30 feet, the same depth as the existing pond near East Roosevelt Avenue.
Williams said the Civil Group engineering firm is completing plans for the project.
"We should have that advertised in the next two to three weeks," Williams said.
On that schedule, the bids will be opened in about eight weeks.
The city recently added a second pump to the pond, which increased the amount of water that can be removed from the pond. That project also involved increasing the size of the outflow lines.
Mayor David Bradford secured $200,000 from the Alabama Department of Transportation to complete the estimated $450,000 expansion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.