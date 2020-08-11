MUSCLE SHOALS — With the 2020 U.S. Census wrapping up field data collection at the end of September, a month earlier than originally planned, the state is making a last-ditch effort to improve the lackluster self response rates.
As of Monday, the U.S. self response rate was sitting at 63.3% and Alabama's rate was 60.8%, according to the website 2020census.gov.
The site shows response rates from states, counties, cities and even census tracts within cities.
According to U.S. Census Bureau Director Steven Dillingham, self-response options will close on Sept. 30 to permit the commencement of data processing.
"Under this plan, the Census Bureau intends to meet a similar level of household responses as collected in prior censuses, including outreach to hard-to-count communities," Dillingham said.
Dillingham said the Census Bureau continues to evaluate its operational plans to collect and process 2020 data. It is announcing updates to their plan that will include enumerator awards and the hiring of more employees to accelerate the completion of data collection and apportionment counts by the statutory deadline of Dec. 31.
"We will improve the speed of our count without sacrificing completeness," he said. "As part of our revised plan, we will conduct additional training sessions, and provide awards to enumerators in recognition of those who maximize hours worked. We will also keep phone and tablet computer devices for enumeration in use for the maximum time possible."
On Wednesday, Alabama Counts' "Drop Everything, Get Counted" day will take place statewide, according to Mike Presley, unit chief for communications and external affairs at the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs.
The event challenges business owners to set aside time for their employees to participate in the census during work hours.
"It's going to be very important to get everybody to fill out their census forms," said Keith Jones, executive director of the Northwest Alabama Council of Local Governments.
He's concerned a undercounted state population will cost Alabama a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, and could reduce the state's electoral votes.
Florence Mayor Steve Holt said the city participated in a NACOLG-led effort to educate the public about the importance of the census, but also initiated its own events.
Holt said the city sponsored drive-through events to encourage residents to fill out the Census. Those events have been held at the Royal Avenue Recreation Center, the Broadway Recreation Center and Monday night at the W.C. Handy Recreation Center.
"We had a real good turnout at Royal Avenue, a little bit lesser turnout at Broadway," Holt said.
He said the city partnered with Kona Ice to provide icy drinks during the event.
Holt said he doesn't understand why the deadline for self response was moved forward and not extended to provide more time to respond.
"We can't afford to lose another house seat," Holt said. "I'm going to be talking to Mo Brooks and Robert Aderholt about getting it put back."
In addition to costing the state a seat in Congress and an electoral vote in future presidential elections, Rep. Aderholt said an undercount could also cost the state billions in its share of federal money.
“My office has worked for the past year to promote the census through events and social media," Aderholt said. "The Fourth District has the third best return rate of the seven congressional districts, which is great, but we must still do better. It is so easy and fast to complete the census, but time is quickly slipping away for Alabama to be counted.”
Jones said officials had hoped for response rates in the mid 80s, but right now, the top counties in the state, Shelby and Madison, have response rates of 74.6% and 72.8%, respectively.
Lauderdale County's rate is 66% while Colbert County is at 65% on Monday.
The city of Muscle Shoals had a 72.7% response rate as of Monday, while Florence was at 63.1%.
Sheffield's response rate was 60.7% while Tuscumbia was at 65.5%.
Smaller Lauderdale County towns like St. Florian, however, had a 78% response rate while Killen's response rate was 76.4%.
At the other end of the spectrum, Waterloo had a 40.7% return rate as of Monday, while Leighton's response rate was the lowest in Colbert County at 46.7%.
Jones said some of the problems in rural areas involved residents not receiving their Census packets in their post office boxes.
Census field workers began a door-to-door initiative Monday. They will be wearing face coverings and observing social distancing protocols.
Presley said residents can fill it out a 2020 Census form online at my2020census.gov, by phone at 844-330-2020, or by returning the paper form.
"We are currently at a 60.8%t statewide self-response rate," Presley said. "If we finished at this level today, we would likely lose a congressional representative, not to mention a share of critical federal funding that supports important programs like school lunches, roads and infrastructure, SNAP, health care and education. We all will experience an impact."
ADECA will also begin a unique activation on Sept.2 with the launch of the Alabama Census Bowl. This March Madness-style competition among 32 counties throughout Alabama with low self-response rates will last for four weeks, ending Sept. 30.
Winners could ultimately receive up to $65,000 in funding for K-12 public school systems.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.