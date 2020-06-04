TUSCUMBIA — A Colbert County woman has been arrested on a second-degree arson charge in connection with a house fire Wednesday on Second Street.
Colbert County Sheriff Frank Williamson said Briana Danielle Horton was charged with second-degree arson and transported to the Colbert County Jail.
Her bond amount was not available.
Williamson said fire at 7230 Second St. stemmed from a domestic incident.
