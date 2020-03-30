SHEFFIELD — Heavy rainfall through the first three months of the year has had a bigger impact on the progress of the Inspiration Landing resort project than the coronavirus pandemic.
Germantown, Tennessee, developer John Elkington said they've received an initial rendering of what the town center will look like, and plans for an interpretive center have also been completed.
"We haven't stopped," Elkington said of work on the site. "We're still working on the roads and the water and sewer. We've actually made a lot of progress despite all the obstacles."
Contractors have continued to work every day the weather allows.
"We will continue to work on leases," Elkington said. "There's a terrific impact on restaurants right now, so we're having to look at everything we're doing."
At a recent meeting of the Sheffield Kiwanis Club, Elkington said aboutt 70% of the town center has letters of intent or memorandums of understanding from a number of businesses.
The project includes a microbrewery and distillery in the town center, three hotels, a 10-screen movie theater, an amphitheater and an indoor event center.
The American roots music network Ditty TV will also have a presence in the town center.
"We have to keep moving forward, and that's what we're going to do," Elkington said.
