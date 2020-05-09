MUSCLE SHOALS — The construction of a stage behind city hall is underway and is expected to be completed this summer.
Brad Bernard, an architect with Create Architects, said work began on April 20.
The project is expected to be completed by the end of July.
"They are approximately 15% complete, so they have a lot left to do," Bernard said.
He said frequent rain showers have not impacted the project much, so far.
"They have been pouring concrete and erecting steel pretty much on schedule," Barnard said.
The work is being completed by Brad Slater Construction of Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. Slater Construction submitted the low bid of $352,684.
The contract calls for the stage to be completed in 120 days.
Create Architects is managing the construction of the stage.
Mayor David Bradford said the stage can be used for musical performances and movies during the summer.
Bernard said the stage is 30-feet by 30-feet with a rounded front and steps leading from the stage to ground level. It will be built out of brick, stucco and a metal roof.
The design was also meant to match the design of city hall, Bernard said.
Concrete pads will be added in front of the stage for the placement of chairs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.