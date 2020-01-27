TUSCALOOSA — Two construction workers, participating in the renovation of Bryant-Denny Stadium at the University of Alabama, were injured Saturday when beams fell on a piece of equipment they were operating.
Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue spokeswoman Holly Whigham told news outlets the workers were operating a manlift that was struck when the beams fell.
Firefighters had to free the two workers. They were transported to DCH Regional Medical Center in Tuscaloosa, she said. The workers' conditions were not immediately available.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with them at this time," university spokeswoman Monica Watts wrote in an email.
The university said Wallace Wade Avenue and 8th Street at 11th Avenue have been closed until further notice as a precaution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.