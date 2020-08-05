MUSCLE SHOALS — Up until a couple of years ago, Morgan Cheek had not heard of the World Food Championships, but this weekend, he will be competing against nine other cooks and chefs at the World Food Championships Final Table event in Indianapolis, Indiana.
He earned his spot in October after he became the 2019 World Burger Champion at a World Food Championships event in Dallas, Texas. The win earned him $10,000 and a seat at the WFC's "Final Table: Indy."
Cheek lives in Muscle Shoals and has owned Morgan Cheek Services for the past 21 years. The business specializes in aluminum construction, screen rooms and patio covers.
"I did backyard barbecue competition from 2017 to 2019 and I went pro this year," Cheek said. "I got to do two pro competitions before the coronavirus hit. It was pretty promising. I was in the Top 10 out of the first two."
In September 2019 when he was still competing as an amateur, Cheek entered the "Burger of Paradise" competition which was an ancillary event at a barbecue competition in Noccalula Falls. "Burger of Paradise," he said, is a take on the popular Jimmy Buffet song, "Cheeseburger in Paradise," a ditty about the perfect cheeseburger.
He tried to keep his burger as close to the one described in the song, but left off the tomato. It was a simple "smash burger" cooked on a flat-top grill, like Staggs in East Florence, he said.
"It was a classic, old school hamburger," Cheek said.
He won a few more burger contests, racking up perfect scores, and was offered a "golden ticket" through the online magazine "Alabama Coasting" to compete in the WFC event in Dallas in October.
"I said sure, I'd like to try it out," Cheek said.
Cheek said he didn't understand the magnitude of the competition and the caliber of people he would be competing against.
"These were trained culinary chefs from all over the world," he said.
According to a World Food Championships news release, the first round of the burger category in Dallas was sponsored by Bo Jackson's Signature Foods.
Competitors were tasked to create a Cowboy Burger, which is defined as an all-beef patty, typically topped with barbecue sauce, melted cheese and crispy onions, sandwiched between two buns. Cheek said they had to use at least 80% "Bo Burger," and 20% of another meat.
Cheek said he used ground chuck from Mike's Meat Market in Muscle Shoals, mixed with the Bo Burger meat. He used a hand meat grinder to blend the meats together.
For the second round, competitors were given free reign to create any burger they wanted. Cheek said he fell back on his double patty smash burger with carmelized onions, melted white and yellow American cheese, bacon, his own blend of spices and a secret mixture of condiments. It was topped with a dill pickle.
Cheek spoke to some folks about the burger and they said the simplicity of his entry stood out over the other competitors.
"The burger is one of the most sought after categories at the World Food Championships," Cheek said.
For the Indianapolis competition, Cheek said there will be three rounds. Five of the 10 competitors will be eliminated after the first round. Two will be eliminated from the five in the second round and the remaining three competitors will battle for the championship and $100,000.
For the first round, the 10 competitors will be required to create a Pork and Parisian Gnocchi dish, according to a WFC news release.
For the second round, the five remaining competitors must recreate a duck dish that will be prepared by Chef Greg Hardesty of Studio C.
"We have to recreate it exactly like he did it," Cheek said.
In the final round, the three remaining competitors will have to recreate the Indiana-famous Sugar Cream Pie.
Like Cheek, each of the other nine competitors are champions from a particular food category, including seafood, steak, bacon, dessert, sandwich, barbecue and chili. Some of the competitors are two time champions.
Cheek will be assisted by a husband and wife sous-chefs team that have competed in the world championships in the past.
"That's going to be a challenge in itself because I'm not going to be able to practice with them," he said. "It's fun getting here and we'll have a great time and see what happens. Most of these people own their own restaurants."
Mike Askew, owner of Mike's Meat Market, said he's been providing cuts of pork and beef to Cheek since he opened.
"He always came by here before he actually went pro and got all his meat here," Askew said.
Askew said he's proud of Cheek's accomplishments, especially the "$10,000 hamburger."
"I claim 20% of that $10,000 hamburger," Askew said jokingly. "It was 20% my stuff. I haven't seen any action on the money yet, but I'm hoping."
He said Cheek would hang a Mike's Meat Market banner at his cook site during competitions.
"He's a good supporter of us and we're a good supporter of him," Askew said. "We'd like to see him succeed in what he's doing. It's impressive for him to go have gone out there with that competition."
Final Table: Indy was scheduled for May but was postponed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. It will take place at Ivy Tech Community College on Saturday and Sunday.
The World Food Championships is the highest stakes food competition in the world and showcases some of the world's best cooks who compete for food, fame and fortune in 10 categories.
In 2019, more than 450 culinary teams from 11 countries and 42 American states competed in WFC’s Main Event.
