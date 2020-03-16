TUSCUMBIA — Colbert County Superintendent of Education Gale Satchel was excited to inform the Colbert County Commission about the success of the Bionic Blue" Team B robotics team from Colbert Heights Elementary School.
The team won second place out of 84 teams in a state competition in Auburn in February, earning a trip in April to the world championships in Louisville, Kentucky.
County commissioners agreed to provide $500 toward the estimated $5,000 cost to send the team to the event.
Sadly, Satchel said Friday the event has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
It was only the second year of robotics competition for Colbert Heights students.
Two other Colbert Heights Elementary teams and two teams from New Bethel Elementary School competed in the event at Auburn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.