PARIS — French rescue workers dug out the body of a man but rescued his baby and the child’s mother alive from the rubble of a three-story apartment building that collapsed Tuesday in a suspected gas explosion on southern France’s Mediterranean coast. Two other people are missing.
1 dead, baby found after blast levels French building
- By John Leicester Associated Press
