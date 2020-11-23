Virus Outbreak Chile (copy)

The check-in area of Arturo Merino Benitez International Airport is partially empty due to travel restrictions to help curb the COVID-19 pandemic in Santiago, Chile, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. Starting Nov. 23, non-resident passengers who bring a negative COVID-19 test will be allowed to fly to Chile, according to Transportation and Communication Minister Gloria Hut.

 Esteban Felix - staff, AP

SANTIAGO, Chile — Chile says it will open its main border crossing and principal airport to foreign visitors on Monday after an eight-month pandemic shutdown.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.