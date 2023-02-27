Israel Palestinians

Israeli soldiers take up positions at the scene of a Palestinian shooting attack at the Hawara checkpoint, near the West Bank city of Nablus, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. [MAJDI MOHAMMED/AP PHOTO]

 Majdi Mohammed

JERUSALEM — Scores of Israeli settlers went on a violent rampage in the northern West Bank late Sunday, setting dozens of cars and homes on fire after two settlers were killed by a Palestinian gunman. Palestinian medics said one man was killed and four others were badly wounded in what appeared to be the worst outburst of settler violence in decades.

