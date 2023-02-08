Turkey Earthquake
Emergency teams search for people in the rubble in a destroyed building in Adana, southern Turkey, on Tuesday. A powerful earthquake hit southeast Turkey and Syria early Monday, killing and injuring thousands of people. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

 Hussein Malla

NURDAGI, Turkey (AP) — Search teams and aid poured into Turkey and Syria on Tuesday as rescuers working in freezing temperatures and sometimes using their bare hands dug through the remains of buildings flattened by a powerful earthquake. The death toll soared above 7,200 and was still expected to rise.

