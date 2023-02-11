Turkey Syria Earthquake

Raziye Kilinc is carried through a crowd on a stretcher after she was rescued under a destroyed building in Iskenderun, southeastern Turkey, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. A married couple was pulled from beneath the rubble of a collapsed building in Iskenderun after spending 109 hours buried within a small crevice. [PETROS GIANNAKOURIS/AP PHOTO]

 Petros Giannakouris

ISKENDERUN, Turkey — Six relatives huddled in a small air pocket, day after day. A desperate teenager grew so thirsty that he drank his own urine. Two frightened sisters were comforted by a pop song as they waited for rescuers to free them.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.