Turkey Syria Earthquake

People stand by a collapsed building in Kahramanmaras, southern Turkey, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. Six days after earthquakes in Syria and Turkey killed tens of thousands, sorrow and disbelief are turning to anger and tension over a sense that there has been an ineffective, unfair and disproportionate response to the historic disaster. [EMRAH GUREL/AP PHOTO]

 Emrah Gurel

ANTAKYA, Turkey — Turkish authorities are targeting contractors allegedly linked with buildings that collapsed in the powerful Feb. 6 earthquakes as rescuers found more survivors in the rubble Sunday, including a pregnant woman and two children, in the disaster that killed over 33,000 people.

