Britain Earns BP
British energy company BP reported record annual earnings on Tuesday amid growing calls for the U.K. government to boost taxes on companies profiting from the high price of oil and natural gas after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)

 Kin Cheung

LONDON — British energy firm BP reported record annual earnings Tuesday, fueling demands that the U.K. government boost taxes for companies benefiting from the high price of oil and natural gas after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

