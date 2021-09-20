Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson boards RAF Voyager at Stansted Airport, England, Sunday Sept. 19, 2021, ahead of a meeting with US President Joe Biden in Washington. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is travelling to the United States with senior Cabinet officials to urge world leaders attending the U.N. General Assembly to take urgent action on climate change ahead of this fall's COP26 climate summit in Scotland. [STEFAN ROUSSEAU/PA via AP]
LONDON — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was travelling to the United States on Sunday with senior Cabinet officials to urge world leaders attending the U.N. General Assembly to take urgent action on climate change ahead of this fall's COP26 climate summit in Scotland.
