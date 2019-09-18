FLORENCE — It's week 14, but all of the construction at the YMCA of the Shoals is expected to be completed in early November.
Executive Director Lane Vines said the facility will not reopen all at once but in phases. The gymnasium portion is expected to open in late October.
The new additions to the YMCA include expanding the exercise room, remodeling the gymnasium, adding new hardwood floors on the basketball court, new goals for the court, moving the freeway area, expanding the coffee bar and lobby, expanding the childwatch nursery, adding an elevator leading to the second floor, remodeling the track, and making both the boys and girls locker rooms Americans with Disabilities Act compliant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.