FLORENCE — In the spirit of Native American Heritage Month, children will have an opportunity to participate in a special art project Nov. 16.
The Florence Indian Mound Museum and Muscle Shoals National Heritage Area are hosting the themed activity as part of their Young Learners Series program, which holds a different activity and lesson for children one Saturday a month at 10 a.m. at the museum, 1028 S. Court St.
“This event is going to be geared towards really focusing on and celebrating Native American History Month, so we’re probably going to do a little bit more history of the area, and then come up with an exhibit around that,” said museum Curator Brian Murphy. “This area has such a rich history going back 14,000 years of Native Americans living here.”
Murphy said the event will focus more on teaching Native American culture and the history that doesn’t get taught in school.
“So often, we focus on the material artifacts, and that kind of obscures this very rich culture that’s been here for a very, very long time,” he said.
The Young Learners Series is suitable for elementary-level children. The program aims to help students learn more about the early culture of the Shoals area through interactive activities. All activities are free.
“We’re happy to be able to do it,” Murphy added. “We’re thankful for the heritage area’s support, for Ana Peeples — our teacher who facilitates it — and all the families and parents that come out and help facilitate, too. All the events have been really fun and really well attended.”
