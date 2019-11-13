FLORENCE — A group of high school students were given a few words of wisdom Tuesday from area professionals as part of a program that aims to help them succeed in life.
Students from Deshler and Sheffield high schools who are enrolled in the Z-Factor Leadership Program, offered through the "Rescue Me Project," visited the University of North Alabama to learn leadership and life skills.
The event was in collaboration with UNA’s Mitchell-West Center for Social Inclusion and Office of Enrollment Management.
The morning included a panel discussion with Todd Ouellette of Long-Lewis Automotive Group, Mark Keech of North Alabama Lighting, and John Blazer and Brandi Phillips of Constellium.
Andrea Hunt, executive director of the Mitchell-West Center for Social Inclusion, moderated the discussion.
“As part of the center, our mission is to really connect with community organizations to be able to address these issues of inequity and inequality,” she said. “Being able to partner and bring young people to campus, and being able to show them the opportunities in the area is a central part of what we want to do.”
The panelists recounted their stories of finding the right path in life and what it took for them to get there.
Now leading successful business careers, the panelists also explained the importance of hard work, good character, commitment and doing what you love.
Something Ouellette shared was his company's "CADET" standards — character, attitude, drive, energy and talent.
One of the main concepts the panel emphasized was “pay now, play later,” something that stuck with Deshler senior Teondre Goodloe.
Goodloe said the advice on wisely managing time and money fits into recent discussions he has had with family members.
“The stuff they were telling us kind of lines up with stuff like that,” he said. “It helped me. It’s definitely something I can use later on down the road.”
Sheffield sophomore Ashton Miller said he was grateful for the opportunity to hear from the panelists and ask them questions afterward.
Miller said he asked the panelists what employers look for in potential employees and how to become successful.
“You need to stay on track, have good character, and just know what you want to do,” he recalled them saying.
For Ouellette, the opportunity to speak to the students and share his story was a fulfilling way to give back.
“I was in these kids’ position,” he said. “I really was. I was sitting in a group like this when I was their age, so I know the difference that a couple of encouraging words can make. If one kid takes one thing away that I said today, then it’s worth it to me.”
