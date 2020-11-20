North Alabama men's basketball coach Tony Pujol signed a 5-year contract extension, the school announced Friday.
The deal, which includes a 2-year rollover, runs through the 2027 season.
"I would like to thank President (Ken) Kitts, Provost Ross Alexander, athletic director Mark Linder and everyone in the UNA athletic department," Pujol said. "We are so appreciative of the commitment that the University of North Alabama has made to our program. We are ready for the season and excited for the program that we're building at UNA."
Pujol was hired in 2018 to become the seventh head coach in UNA men's basketball history. He previously held assistant coaching roles at Appalachian State, VCU, Alabama and most recently, Wyoming.
"Our men's basketball program is heading in the right direction under Tony's leadership," Linder said. "I know our community and alumni are excited about the future of our men's basketball program. This extension demonstrates our commitment to establishing North Alabama men's basketball as a contender in the ASUN conference."
SEE MORE: Pujol named UNA coach
SEE MORE: Tony Pujol leans on former Lions coach Gary Elliott for advice, friendship
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.