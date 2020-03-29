RUSSELLVILLE — A. H. Akins, 91 years old of Russellville, AL. passed away March 28, 2020 at his residence.
A private family graveside service will be held with Bro. Keith Prince officiating.
H. was born May 8, 1928 in Colbert County, AL to Paul and Nora Akins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Allyne Fretwell Akins; his daughter, Gloria Akins Patterson; his brothers, Henry Akins and H.P. “Tootie” Akins; and his sister, Carolyn Akins Bradford.
H. is survived by his son, Mike Akins (Lillian); his grandchildren, Allysen Scott, Matt Akins (Courtney), Erin Sullivan (Adam), Kelly Mayfield (Josh), and Stacy Akins; and six great grandchildren.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to his church families Friendship and Pilot Hill Baptist, all his former co-workers (Franklin Electric Co-op), Dr. Courtney Bowen, and Amedisys Home Health and Hospice. Special thanks to his wonderful caregivers Audrey Pounders and Lorain Baker.
Akins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
