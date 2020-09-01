SHEFFIELD — Aaron Anthony Hunter, 30, died August 23, 2020. Public viewing will be 12 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home. Graveside service is 1 p.m. Thursday at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens, Florence.

