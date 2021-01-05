LUTTS, TENNESSEE — Aaron Coy Fielder, 78, of Lutts, TN, passed away Saturday, January 2, 2021. His visitation will be today, January 5, 2021 at Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights, from 12:00 until 1:00 p.m. His service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel at 1:00 p.m. with Adam Cox officiating. Burial will follow in Central Heights Community Cemetery.
Mr. Fielder was a member of State Line Church of Christ. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was preceded in death by his parents, Billy C. and Bernice McFall Fielder; brothers, Farris, Larry, and Ray Fielder; and sister, Ivagean Fielder.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Mackie Fielder; son, Aaron Brian Fielder of Tupelo, MS; daughter, Tabitha Fielder Siegel (Joe) of Sheffield, AL; grandchildren, Chloe Arin Siegel, Ava Marie Siegel, and Kadelynn Scout Siegel, all of Sheffield, AL; brothers, Billy Fielder of Savannah, TN, Kenneth Fielder of Selmer, TN, and Tim Fielder of Savannah, TN; sisters, Brenda Vanhoose of Savannah, TN, Linda Hill of Savannah, TN, and Tresia Matthews of Lutts, TN.
Pallbearers will be Joe Siegel, Brad Franks, Tim Siegel, Kiley McFall, Kenneth Fielder, and Ricky White. Honorary pallbearer will be Noah Hanback.
Condolences for the family may be left at morrisonfuneralhomes.com.
