MOUNTAIN STAR — Aaron Earl McDaniel, 64, of the Mountain Star community gained his wings and was called home by our heavenly father on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. Visitation will be today, November 18, 2022 from 1-2 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a service to follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel. Brother Truman Kimbrough will be officiating. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
He was born to Thomas Earl McDaniel and Myra Jean Erwin on May 13, 1958. He was an outdoor enthusiast and loved nature. He was always on his tractor or working in the yard. Aaron was employed by GUBMK and TVA for over twenty years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Earl McDaniel and Myra Jean McDaniel.
Survivors include his wife, JoAnna McDaniel of Mountain Star, AL; daughter, Megan Hendon (Chad) of Florence, AL; sons, Lucas McFaddon McDaniel of Taos, N. Mexico and Nicholas Cole McDaniel of Mountain Star, AL; stepson, Michael McCandess of Florence, AL; stepdaughter, Catie McCandess (Austin Dial) sister, Kim Duncan (Randy) of Mountain Star, AL; grandchildren, Gavin Hendon, Oliver Hendon, Brady Hendon, and Amelia Dial of Florence, AL.
Pallbearers will be Nathan “Ben” Tidwell, Randy Duncan, Bradley Hall, Jimmy Colbert, Kevin Mitchell, and Adam Wagnon.
