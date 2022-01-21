LEIGHTON — Aaron Jerome White, 57, died January 15, 2022. Public viewing today from 12 to 8 p.m. at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Muscle Shoals. Graveside service will be Saturday at 12 p.m. at Cave Springs Cemetery, Muscle Shoals.

