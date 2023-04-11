MUSCLE SHOALS — Our loved one, Aaron Joseph “Joe” Guthrie passed away on April 7, 2023 after losing his battle against kidney disease. He retired from TVA and served as a Lauderdale County Deputy. He was a war veteran, serving in the Navy on the USS Hancock in the Korean War. He was a Shriner, Master Mason, and member of the American Legion. He enjoyed attending church at the Tuscumbia Church of Christ, meeting his friends for breakfast, playing golf, and watching Alabama football.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

Recommended for you