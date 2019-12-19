FLORENCE — Aaron Shane Linville, age 25, of Florence, passed from this life on December 15, 2019. The family will receive friends at Spry-Williams Funeral Home on Saturday, December 21st from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. The funeral will follow at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Greg Woodall officiating. Burial will be in Pisgah Cemetery.
Shane is survived by his father, Steven Linville; mother, Jana Pitts; and bonus father, Wayne Pitts; siblings, Savana Linville, Sawyer Linville, Josie Pitts and Justin Pitts; grandfather, Jesse Linville; and grandmothers, Sandra Linville and Glenda Rhodes.
Pallbearers will be Joe Cohn, Joesph Cohn, Blake McIntyre, Tyler Bradley, Dakota Phillips and Jeremy White. Jamie and Jeremy Keeton will serve as honorary pallbearers.
You may sign the guest register at sprywilliams.com
Commented