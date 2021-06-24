MAUD, ALABAMA — Aaron Todd Nelson, 71, died June 21, 2021. Visitation will be Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Maud Cumberland Presbyterian Church with Ludlam Funeral Home directing. Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. at the church with burial in Maud Burns Cemetery.

