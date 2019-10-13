GREENHILL — Ada Juanell Fowler, 88 of Greenhill, passed away October 12, 2019, at El Reposo Nursing Home. She was a homemaker and member of Greenhill First Baptist Church.
Survivors include her Daughter, Donna Springer (Kenny); son, Howard Carl Fowler, Jr. (Diane); grandchildren, Howard Carl Fowler, III (Cara), Dana Fowler, Ashlee Reeves (Lee), Adam Springer (Melissa); great grandchildren, Kristen Lard (Will), Marissa Fowler, Wells Springer, Rhett Springer, Grey Springer; great great grandchild, Tyson Fowler.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Carl (Crusaw) Fowler, Sr.; parents, Dudley and Nettie Etheredge; and brothers, Alwyn Etheredge and Aaron Etheredge.
Visitation will be Monday evening, Oct. 14, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Gregg Woodard officiating. Burial will be in Greenhill Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Kenny Springer, Adam Springer, Lee Reeves, Jeff Gray Charles Elledge, and Brian Fowler. Honorary pallbearer will be Jimmy Clemmons.
The family would like to express their appreciation to El Reposo Nursing Home for their love and care.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Commented