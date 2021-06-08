KILLEN — Ada Lavender Richardson, 86, of Killen, passed away June 7, 2021, at her residence. She was retired from Tennessee River as a seamstress.
Survivors include son, Jeff Richardson; daughter, Faye Tidwell; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by husband, JR Richardson; sons, Mark Woodham and Joey Woodham; daughters, Ann Lenz and Debbie Woodham; daughter-in-law, Susan Richardson; son-in-law, Rex Tidwell; grandson, Tate Tidwell.
Visitation with the family will be today, June 8, 2021, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Greenhill Funeral Home. There will be a graveside service on Wednesday, June 9th at 11:00 a.m. at Odem’s Chapel Cemetery with Eric Barnett officiating. Burial will follow in Odem’s Chapel Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Eric Scott, Kyle Lee, Colby Scott, Drew Lenz, James Risner, Biran Cupp and Payton Stults.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
