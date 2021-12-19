TUSCUMBIA — Adam Lowell Austin, 38, Tuscumbia, died December 16, 2021. Visitation will be Sunday, December 19, from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Launch Point Church. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. with Shane Swinney officiating. Interment will be at Colbert Memorial Gardens.
Adam was a lifelong Alabama fan and is preceded in death by his brother, Zachary Austin.
Adam is survived by his children, Kaegan and Ansleigh Austin; mother, Margaret Austin; brother, Chris Austin (Rachel); cousin, Alison Vincent; and girlfriend, April Baskins.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences.
Commented