NICEVILLE, FLORIDA — Adam G. Clark, age 45, of Niceville, Florida, formerly of Florence, AL, passed away Tuesday, May 24, 2022. A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, June 4, at 2:00 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home of Florence, with Frank Richey officiating. The family will receive friends an hour before the service. To honor Adam, come as you are in your favorite sports apparel.
Adam was preceded in death by his grandparents, Hoover and Mary Clark and Elbert and Bobbie Daly.
Survivors include his mother, Jackie Olive (Bob); father, Johnny Clark (Jerlyn); siblings, Priscilla Underwood (Adam), David Clark (April), Hope Clark, Lisa Albright (Chris), and Audra Parker (Bill); nieces and nephews, Cameron Swindall, Darby Clark, Claudia Parker, L.J. Underwood, and Jesse Clark; aunts, Connie Marlin and Betty Keeton (Allen) and uncle, Bob Marlin (Pat); and many cousins.
Everything that Adam did on this earth was extra. If he was happy, he was over the top happy, and so was everyone around him, but if he was down, look out because the sky is falling. He loved big, fought big, talked big, cried big and laughed big. He was hilarious and exasperating, lovable and ridiculous. He was always the happy, caring, giving, loving, hysterical life of the party.
There are some people who are so charismatic you can’t help but love them from the moment you meet them. Adam Clark was one of those people. Our hearts are broken by his passing.
Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com.
