HAZEL GREEN

Adam Daniel Demastus, 28, died June 8, 2022. A Celebration of Life Service will be announced at a later date. Adam was the father of Axel Demastus, his unborn baby, and Max Payne. Lawrence Funeral home, Moulton, is assisting the family.

