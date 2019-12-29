RUSSELLVILLE — Addie Lee Hargett, age 92, of Russellville, passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Burns Nursing Home.
Mrs. Hargett was born on July 25, 1927 to Jim and Eula Southern in Franklin County. She married the love of her life, Clyde Hargett, and they enjoyed 71 years together. She worked for years as an LPN at Memorial Clinic and was a member of Southside Baptist Church. She loved her husband, son, and grandchildren, and will be fondly remembered by all who knew her.
The visitation will be 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Spry Memorial Chapel. The funeral will be at 1:00 p.m. Monday, December 30, 2019 at Spry Memorial Chapel with Bro. Zach Smith officiating. Burial will be at Franklin Memory Gardens.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband of 71 years, Henry Clyde Hargett; son, Ronnie (Lisa) Hargett; granddaughters, Kristi (Scott) Daniel, Rosalyn (Zach) Smith; six great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Eula Southern; and brothers, Loyce, Lawrence, and Lowell Southern.
The pallbearers will be Scott Daniel, Alex Burgett, Jimmy Murphree, Doug Southern, and Zach Smith.
The family would like to extend a sincere thanks to the nurses and staff of Burns Nursing Home, as well as to Dr. Almirol and his staff for the love and care of Mrs. Hargett.
