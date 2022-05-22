LEIGHTON — Addie Sue Foust, 81, died May 19, 2022. Visitation was Saturday from 12 to 2 p.m. at Zion Hill Baptist Church with service starting at 2 p.m. Burial was in Gargis Cemetery. Williams Funeral Home assisted the family.

