FLORENCE — Adell Bevis, age 91, of Florence, passed away Wednesday, May 4, 2022. A graveside service will take place on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Pleasant Hill Methodist Church Cemetery, Florence, AL, at 11:00 a.m. with Don Miller and Colby Junkin officiating. Williams Funeral Home is directing.
Adell was born on July 21, 1930, in Lauderdale County. She was a homemaker and a member of Singing River Church of Christ. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Bevis; parents, Floyd and Minnie Bevis; brothers, Ray and Wilburn Bevis; sister, Dean Wilkes; and special brother-in-law, Bobby Hines.
She is survived by her sister, Liz Hines, and a number of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be nephews, Johnny Bevis, Aaron Hines, and Corey Hines, along with Matthew Chambers, Ayden Chambers and Roger Balentine.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com
I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.
II Timothy 4:7
