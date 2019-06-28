LORETTO, TENNESSEE — Adelle Thigpen Davis, age 89 of Loretto, TN passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Maury Regional Medical Center after a sudden illness. She was a native of Lauderdale County, AL, a homemaker/seamstress and a member of Peppertown Freewill Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 1 p.m. Brother Jerry Coker will be officiating. Burial will follow in Second Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m .at the funeral home.
Survivors are husband, Warren O. Davis; son, Dennis Davis (Peggy), Loretto, TN; daughter, Annette Luffman (Tommy), Lawrenceburg, TN; three grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Ollie McGee Thigpen; grandson, Wesley Davis; and two sisters, Joyce Ann Thigpen and VeEtte Thigpen Gray.
Commented