KILLEN — Sarah Adgie Wright McMurtrey, 100, of Killen, AL, passed away at her home on October 28, 2019. She was a member of North Carolina Church of Christ.
Adgie is survived by her daughter, Charlotte Taylor; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John Lee Wright and Eliza Jane Coats Wright; husband, James Roy McMurtrey; son, Dennis C. McMurtrey; daughter, Sarah Burleson; brothers, Allen, Hugh, Floyd and Merrill Wright; sisters, Lillie Swinea, Helen Martin and Oma Bendall.
Visitation will be Wednesday, October 30, 2019 from noon to 2 p.m. at North Carolina Church of Christ. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at the church with Brother Don Williams officiating. Burial will be in North Carolina Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Zachery Taylor, Lincoln Taylor, Landon Taylor, Zane Taylor, Randy Crittenden, Hunter Jones and Brayden Taylor.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Commented