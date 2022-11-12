FLORENCE — Adina Malone Gibson, 43, died November 9, 2022. A private graveside service will be held by the family at a later date. She was the wife of Kevin Gibson. Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com.

