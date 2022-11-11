SPRUCE PINE — Adolfo Ruiz, Jr., 76, died November 7, 2022. A Funeral Mass will be Saturday at 2 p.m. at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, Russellville. Celebration of Life will follow at 3 p.m. at Tharptown Baptist Church, Russellville. Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, assisted the family.

