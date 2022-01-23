FLORENCE — Adolph Abroms, 94, died on Friday, January 21, 2022. He was born in Greenville, Mississippi on April 24, 1927, during the Great Flood. After his family relocated to Florence in the 1930s, he attended high school at Coffee and later graduated from Columbia Military Academy. He promptly enlisted in the U.S. Army during WWII and obtained the rank of sergeant while serving in Europe during the Occupation.
He was the eldest child of local merchants, Luke and Reba Abroms, and followed in the family retail business, Abroms of Sheffield and Florence. He was beloved for his big heart, infectious laugh, and positive personality. He could strike up a conversation with anyone and become their best friend. He had the ability to find a person’s best qualities and was quick to overlook their negatives.
He was an avid sports fan and loved the St. Louis Cardinals and later, the Braves. But his main love was the UNA Lions. He was a regular fixture at many UNA football, softball, and basketball games. In 2021, he was thrilled to be named the UNA Sportsperson of the Year.
Adolph leaves behind his devoted wife of 68 years, Sybil; two sons, Phillip Abroms (Karen) and Marty Abroms (Susan); and four grandchildren, Luke Abroms (Alexa), Lauren Abroms, Sarah Abroms, and Ben Abroms.
He also loved his many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and his younger sister, Evelyn Abroms Kraus.
The family will have a private burial service but will plan on having a celebration of life once family and friends can gather again safely.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, consider making a charitable donation to the University of North Alabama Foundation, UNA Box 5113, Florence, AL 35632-0001, Temple B’nai Israel, P.O. Box 632, Florence, AL 35631, or a charity of your choice.
Elkins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
