Adrian M. “Lynn” Butler, 83, of Lexington, AL passed away Tuesday, December 20th, at home surrounded by his family and friends.
Visitation will be Monday December 26th at Elkins East Chapel from 10 until 2. The service will follow with Brother Danny Pettus and Brother Richard Durham officiating and burial in Butler Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Byron Butler, Steve Butler, Russell Steen, Randall Rose, Russell Haddock, and Brian McHutchen.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Zane Hall, Jeff Carter and the men of the Lexington Church of Christ.
Lynn was a graduate of Lexington High School and retired from Reynolds Metals where he worked as an EMC operator for 35 years. He attended Lexington Church of Christ where he had served as an Elder, deacon, and song leader. He loved his church and church family, but more importantly he loved the Lord. He will be remembered for his kind and humble spirit, and servant’s heart. He loved traveling with his wife, Janice, and good friends. He also enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, and riding them around on his golf cart. He enjoyed singing, and writing songs and poems. Lynn also collected miniature, diecast model cars. He loved working in his garden in the summer as well.
Lynn was preceded in death by his parents, Bennie W. Butler and Mary Lela Stutts; son, Jeffery Lynn Butler; brothers, Kenneth Butler, W.P. Butler, Charles Butler, and Wayne Butler; sisters, Edith Butler, Agnus Mason, and Darlene Carriveau.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Janice Cox Butler; daughter, Julie Butler, (Jeff Carter); grandson, Zane Hall; granddaughters, Abby (Eli) White and Lela Hall; sisters, MaeJean Hughes and Nadean (Hulet) Lemay; numerous nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to his doctors, Dr. Danny McFall, Dr. Syed Ahmed, and a heartfelt thanks to the nurses and staff of Compassus Hospice, who gave him and his family tremendous care and support.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Lauderdale County Christian Children’s Home.
