FLORENCE — Adrienne Doss Ford, who was born in Jackson, Mississippi in 1947, passed away peacefully in her sleep on June 20, 2019.
Adrienne’s family moved to Florence in 1955 where she spent most of her childhood. A Coffee High School alumna, she attended college at Millsaps in Jackson, Mississippi. After living in Jackson for several years, Adrienne moved home to Florence with her sons in 1981. She worked as a journalist for NBC News with local affiliates WOWL and WAFF. Following her career in journalism Adrienne opened an art gallery on Mobile Street in downtown Florence, which she later moved to N. Court Street. Adrienne had a keen eye for talent and supported local artists from the Shoals area. Her true passion was photography, an art she practiced throughout her life, winning awards as well as the hearts of her subjects.
Later in life, Adrienne decided to go back to school. She moved to Oxford, Mississippi to pursue a Master’s in Art History from the University of Mississippi. After completing her studies at Ole Miss she attended Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts where she focused her research on self- taught artists, also known as outsider artists. Her passion for self-taught artists eventually brought her back to the South, leaving Massachusetts to serve as an intern, and later as a docent, for the High Museum in Atlanta. Adrienne spent the last years of her life engaged in her local community, taking photographs, and collecting art. She would want to be most remembered for her passion for the arts.
Adrienne was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. Wilford C. Doss and Mary McRae Doss, and her son, Holland Garrett. She is survived by her son, Bo Garrett; her grandchildren, Tatum Garrett, Doss Garrett, and Davis Garrett; and her brother, Dudley Doss.
Her family will celebrate Adrienne with a small, intimate service at Greenview to lay her to rest with her son, Holland, and her parents. In lieu of flowers and gifts, please send donations to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) in her honor.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
Commented