KILLEN — Adron “Ray” Green, 80, of Killen, passed away March 20, 2020 at his residence. He attended Weeden Heights Methodist Church and served his country in the U.S. National Guard.
The funeral service will be private. Officiating will be Randy Burbank and Tom Moye.
Mr. Green was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Mary Sue “Dolly” Green; and a nephew, Andy Green.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce Thomas Green; sons, Thomas A. Green (Vickie), and Timothy R. Green (Amy); brothers, Ronnie Green and Jackie Green (Donna); brother-in-law, Lee H. Thomas (Pam); grandchildren, 2nd Lt. Austin Green, Anne Marie Green Murphy (Ben), Luke Green, and Evan Green; nephews, Jeff, Matt and Mark Green; nieces, Melissa Green Lane, Leann Cooper, Jill Strickland, Tessa McCarthy, Amy Thomas, and Nicole Warren; and great nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be 2nd Lt. Austin Green, Luke Green, Evan Green, Ben Murphy, Mark Green, Jeff Green, Matt Green, and Kenneth Thomas.
Thank you to Dr. Lyman Mitchell, Pam Hill and staff. Also, Good Samaritan Hospice and Bonnie Woods.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Weeden Heights Methodist Church.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
