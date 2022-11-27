MUSCLE SHOALS — Adue “Andi” P. Cross, 84, of Muscle Shoals, passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022.
She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.
Andi was preceded in death by her parents, A. Renson Post and Era Lee Post; husband, Charles Leon Cross; and brother, Gary Wayne Post.
Survivors include her sons, Phillip and Jeffrey Cross; daughters, Sherry S. Johnston (Wayne) and Angela L. Cross; sisters, Murel McNary and Penny Hall; grandchildren, Jake Cross (Robyn), Dr. Matt Cross, Jonathan Cross (Whitney), Danielle Peebles Murray (Jacob), Jacy Rhodes (Austin), and Jayden Johnson; and great grandchildren, Keylee Cross, Andi Cross, Montana Neyman, Lane Peebles, Jon Owen Murray, Gemma Murray, Rose Rhodes, and Lincoln Cross.
At her request, there will be no public funeral services.
Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family.
Condolences may be made online at www.colbertmemorial.com.
